COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a crash in north Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched after a vehicle hit a pole at high speed near Cleveland Avenue at East 12th Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

According to police, Cleveland Avenue is closed between 12th Avenue and Chittenden Avenue.

One person has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.