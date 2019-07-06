Man in stable condition following shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday on Columbus’ east side.

According to Columbus Police, Maiker Calzado, 39, was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday on Kimberly Parkway, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Calzado was taken to Mount Carmel East, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No one has been detained in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 14-461-TIPS (8477).