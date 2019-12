COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 71 southbound at Hudson Street and 17th Avenue.

The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The southbound lanes on I-71 southbound were closed for hours but reopened before 6:30 a.m.

