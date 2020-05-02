1 dead in northeast Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Columbus. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:53am, Saturday, deputies were called to the ramp of Corporate Drive to State Route 161 on the report of a vehicle that had gone off the ramp and appeared to be on fire.  

Deputies and fire personnel arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, however a single unidentified male occupant found inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, but say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.  

Deputies ask anyone with information on this crash to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113. 

