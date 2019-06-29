32-year-old man dies after West Side shooting

Police have identified a who was shot and killed early Saturday morning on the city’s West Side.

Abdalla Shegow Aboke, 32, died after being shot just before 5 a.m. at 3853 Sullivant Ave., according to Columbus police.

Police found the victim lying in the parking lot of a business suffering from gunshot wounds .

The victim was then taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at 5:32 a.m. at the hospital.

Witnesses say the shooting was the result of an earlier verbal argument with unknown individuals just prior to the shooting, according to police.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 53rd homicide in Columbus in 2019.