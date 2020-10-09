1 dead after triple shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are in stable condition after a triple shooting in north Columbus early Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called out to the 1900 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd a little after 1 a.m. on reports of gunfire.

On scene, officers located 3 people suffering from gun shot wounds. All 3 were transported to local hospitals where 1 was pronounced deceased on arrival.

No suspect information is available at this time.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

