1 dead after overnight stabbing in east Linden

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year old is dead after a stabbing in east Linden, overnight Sunday.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers found the victim unresponsive and suffering from an apparent stabbing wound in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue just after midnight.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim was arguing with another person before they were stabbed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries later that evening and was pronounced dead by doctors at 12:46 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call (614) 645-4730.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

