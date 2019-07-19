1 dead after crash involving stolen ice truck on West Side

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that involved a stolen ice truck on the city’s west side.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Friday near West Broad Street at the Interstate 70 eastbound ramp and Sullivant Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m.

The I-70 eastbound ramp is now closed and is expected to remain closed for some time, officials said, but all other lanes will remain open.

The identity of the victim and additional information about the crash have not been released.