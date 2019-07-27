Woman dead after vehicle slams into pole on Cleveland Ave.

One woman died early Saturday morning after her vehicle slammed into a pole near an intersection in Columbus, splitting the vehicle in two.

Columbus police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Cleveland and Briarwood avenues when the woman was turning onto Cleveland Ave. southbound and slammed into a pole.

Debris and the vehicle, which was split in two, was on the sidewalk.

The woman was dead when police arrived on the scene of the crash.

Some officers in the area say they heard the crash and quickly arrived on the scene.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim and additional details about the crash have not been released.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.