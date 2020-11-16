1 dead after crash in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – One person died after a crash occurred near SR-98 and SR-309 in Marion County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Michael L. Wright was traveling southbound on State Route 98, when he failed to yield to a red light and struck John C. Galati, who was traveling eastbound on State Route 309.

Galati was traveling with two people, Donna L. Galati, 73 and James Galati, 30. Donna Galati was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. John Galati and James Galati was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wright was traveling with three juvenile passengers. Wright was taken to Marion Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One juvenile passenger was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

The other two juvenile passengers were not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate.