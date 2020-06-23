1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 19-year-old is dead and four additional men injured after being shot on the far east side of Columbus Monday night, Columbus Division of Police says.

Investigators say they were called to 6056 Channingway Blvd. around 10:15 p.m. on reports that multiple rounds of gunfire were fired.

A few blocks away at 1910 Fountainview Ct., police say they found Marquise Hale, 19, laying on the ground with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Donell Stovell III, 22. Antawan McClendon, 25, Jakyi Galloway, 20, and Ibrahima Jallow, 24, were also shot and taken to the hospital. They are all expected to recover, police reports say.

No suspect information has been release by CPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.