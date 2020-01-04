1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Pike County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OSHPPATROL_145326

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash in Pike County that left one man dead and another seriously injured.  

At about 2:39am, Saturday, Zachary Howard, 18, of Piketon, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic on State Route 220, when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway where he struck a guardrail, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.  

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger in the vehicle, Andrew Mayton, 20, of Waverly, Ohio, was taken to Adena Waverly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

S.R. 220 was closed for about two hours after the crash but has since reopened.  

Troopers continue to investigate, but say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools