1 dead, 1 injured in W. Broad Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s west side.

According to police, officers were called to a White Castle restaurant along the 3500 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a shooting, around 6 a.m., Friday.

Police say one person is dead and another was injured.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested by SWAT officers just before 7 a.m. at a nearby Certified gas station, according to police.