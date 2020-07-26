1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfield County shooting

by: NBC4 staff

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – One person died after a shooting in Amanda Township, overnight Sunday.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s office says they responded to a report of a loud party near the 6800 block of Crumley Road SW at 12:27 a.m.

According to the responding deputies, they heard gunshots upon their arrival and as they approached the scene two individuals were located with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Fairfield Medical Center.

 Devante Marquise Strickland, 27 of Columbus, Ohio, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim’s condition wasn’t mentioned.

Sheriff Dave Phalen asks anyone with information to call 740-652-7911.

