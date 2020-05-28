1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead, another in critical condition at a Columbus hospital.

Columbus Police told NBC4, they responded to a shooting that left one dead in an apartment at the corner of Pontiac and Alamo, Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the individual was shot in their stomach and another person was found in critical condition, down the street.

Police say, there’s no suspect information currently.

The incident is still under investigation.