1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Linden shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead, another in critical condition at a Columbus hospital.

Columbus Police told NBC4, they responded to a shooting that left one dead in an apartment at the corner of Pontiac and Alamo, Thursday morning. 

According to authorities, the individual was shot in their stomach and another person was found in critical condition, down the street.

Police say, there’s no suspect information currently.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools