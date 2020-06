COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person is dead, another injured after a Tuesday morning shooting in Columbus’ Southern Orchards neighborhood, according to Columbus Police officers.

The two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center from the shooting scene on E Sycamore St. and S 22nd St. One of them died on the way to the hospital just before 4:30 a.m., officers say.

No suspect information has been released.