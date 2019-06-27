Police identify man, woman killed in north Columbus double homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who died after an incident in North Linden.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:55pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Pauline Avenue on an unknown complaint.

The caller told dispatchers that a woman inside the residence was dead and a man might be dead inside as well.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the unresponsive woman and man inside the home.

The woman, identified as Sharon Fadley, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, Donald Fadley, 72, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the cause of the Fadley’s deaths, or information on any possible suspects involved. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides–the city’s 51st and 52nd of the year.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this incident to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.