Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

1 critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. 

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:21am, Friday, officers were called to the 2800 block of E. 10th Avenue on the report of a shooting. 

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.  

East Columbus Elementary School was placed on a lockdown for a short time as a precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.  

Police continue to investigate.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools