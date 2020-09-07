1 arrested after failed traffic stop in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was arrested after a failed traffic stop, early Monday morning.

The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that they have one suspect in custody from this morning’s search in Madison County.

Authorities have suspended their search for the remaining three individuals, suspected to be in a corn field following a failed traffic stop early this morning.

According to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, authorities attempted to stop a car traveling on U.S. 40 and U.S. 42 for a traffic violation when the car declined to stop and took off instead.

The ensuing pursuit turned into a foot chase with Madison Co. Sheriff’s K9, helicopter, and other units assisting.

Authorities continue to investigate.