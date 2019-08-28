$1.8 million roundabout added to dangerous intersection

PLEASANT TWP., Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County is improving safety at a dangerous intersection.

On Wednesday, Franklin County Engineer Cornell Robertson and partners cut the ribbon on a new roundabout at Norton and Johnson roads.

“Roundabouts are a very effective tool to control traffic,” Robertson said. “They tend to make us feel a little bit uneasy when we come upon them. And to me, that’s a good thing when we’re driving.”

Between 2011-2018, the intersection straddling Pleasant Twp. and Jackson Twp. saw 32 crashes, 15 of which resulted in injuries and one resulted in a fatality.

“It’s not fun, not fun,” said neighbor Phyllis Aldrich of living near the intersection. “In the middle of the night, you’d see the sheriff’s lights going — knowing that you had to get up out of bed and see who was in your front yard or your side yard.”

A safety study found many of the crashes were angle and left turn crashes from failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

The single-lane roundabout was the most practical and cost-effective solution, according to Robertson.

Aldrich and her neighbor, Ann Shaner, attended a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to celebrate the safety improvements.

“Now it is so much better. The speed is different, it isn’t the crazy noise from the cars and it’s a beautiful job,” said Shaner.

The project cost $1,895,000, with $1.5 million coming from ODOT safety funding and the remaining $395,000 coming from local motor registration fees and gas tax revenue.

It was finished 15 days ahead of schedule on Aug. 1.

