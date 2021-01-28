$1.5 million bond issued to man charged in connection to fatal shooting of Lancaster teen

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A man charged in connection to the shooting death of a Lancaster teen made his first court appearance, Thursday.

Brandon McNally, 21, was in a Fairfield County courtroom Thursday morning where he was given a $1.5 million bond after being charged in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Haylen Tabor.

Brandon McNally

Lancaster police say they were called to the 1100 block of Locust Street about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on report of a robbery and shooting, where they found Tabor suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

Tabor was flown by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigation revealed the gunshot wound occurred as a result of a robbery involving four masked suspects. The suspects were identified as McNally and three 16-year-old males. All four were arrested without incident. An unknown amount of cash and marijuana was stolen during the robbery, police say.

McNally and the three juveniles are facing charges of aggravated robbery and battery, with charges related to Tabor’s death pending.

During McNally’s hearing, prosecutors said they’ll also likely file an aggravated murder charge against all of the defendants.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.