COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament hosted the 12th annual Legends Luncheon, which raised $1.3 million for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s alliance.

All proceeds of the Legends Luncheon directly benefit the patients and families who rely on Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The 2022 amount brings the Luncheon’s 12-year total to more than $12 million.

Held at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University, guests enjoyed a conversation with Memorial Tournament Host and Founder Jack Nicklaus and 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Crenshaw.

The Legends Luncheon also featured the presentation of the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award, which is given annually to a patient or family who in some way has demonstrated a strong, driving spirit in overcoming obstacles with an unwavering optimistic outlook.

This year, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus presented the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award to Nationwide Children’s patient champion Neil Taylor, 16, from Dublin who was diagnosed with Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia on January 11, 2019.

After more than two years, Neil completed his chemo treatments and is back to spending time with friends, playing video games and watching his favorite shows.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament is scheduled for May 30 – June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.