Local municipalities plead for more help from the federal government

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is interviewed in her office on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. With a period of around 10 weeks, Dayton dealt with a Ku Klux Klan rally, a string of devastating tornadoes, and a mass shooting that killed nine people. Whaley says those events reflect a lack on action on national issues of white supremacist activity, climate change and gun violence. Her end-of-the-year reflections include searing memories of the natural disaster and attack as she looks ahead to a year dedicated to “healing and transformation.”(AP Photo/Daniel Sewell)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Local communities across Ohio are calling on the federal government to send more relief to help them balance their struggling budgets.

On Friday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz held a call explaining their cities difficulties during this pandemic. Both say millions will be needed in help from the federal government if they are going to get by without major cuts to essential services.

The federal government has sent billions of dollars to Ohio already in the CARES Act, but the money meant for smaller municipalities is still waiting to be distributed by the general assembly. Both Mayor Whaley and Mayor Kapszukiewicz say the funding will be helpful but it won’t be nearly enough.

There are several bills working their way through Congress now that would provide more relief to local municipalities including the HEROES Act passed by the House and the SMART Act.