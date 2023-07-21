COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some central Ohio teens are learning about different careers in media through their summer camp called VLOG 23.

The program is offered through the Columbus Urban League. Over the course of seven weeks, the participants learn various things about media, like how to make a podcast and what it is like to work in radio. The week of July 16 was set aside for TV news.

Columbus Urban League VLOG 23 summer camp participants at NBC4 with Colleen Marshall

On Friday, they made a trip to the NBC4 station after receiving a visit from Anchor Kerry Charles earlier in the week, when he shared details about his career. He said the students wanted to know how he handles stress and some of the challenges he faced as a Black journalist.

“I asked a couple of questions about discrimination because lots of upcoming people that are coming up to whatever they’re doing in life, they face discrimination against their race, hair or clothes,” said Nigel Fair.

“I shared with him how a former general manager wanted me to shave my facial hair because he said it was, quote — ‘gangster,'” said Charles.

The students, who heard from NBC4 employees all week, also took part in a teleprompter reading competition.