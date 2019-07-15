Local man killed in Somalia attack ‘forever in our hearts’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Americans were killed during a terrorist attack on a Somalia hotel this past weekend.

Abdullahi Abdulle being one of them.

“He was a friendly person who everyone who meets him wants to be with him and he’s forever in our hearts,” said Abdirizak Ahmed.

Ahmed met Abdulle at Ohio State University and spoke with him the day before the attack.

“The reason he went back to Somalia was to make changes,” Ahmed said.

In total, 26 people were killed in the attack and more than 50 were injured. Militants used car bombs and guns to storm a hotel.

A group linked to al-Qaida took responsibility for the attack.

Abdulle was the executive director of the Social-Life and Agricultural Development Organization, a non-profit group.

“It’s unfortunate that Somalia is going through this time, but they knew the risk. The only way they can make change is to sacrifice their life,” Ahmed said.

A Somali professor at Ohio State University issued the following statement that reads, in part:

Everywhere he went, people liked him because he was there to help. While in Ohio, he supported new immigrants find jobs, communicate with healthcare providers, and become part of the fabric of their new community. He went back to Somalia to give people access to clean water, to promote civic education, and implement peacebuilding initiatives.

“I know he’s gone from our sight, but he will remain in our hearts forever and we will keep his legacy and work he left behind so it doesn’t end up in vain,” Ahmed said.