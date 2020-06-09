Local gyms cut ties with CrossFit brand after CEO’s remarks about George Floyd

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gyms just reopened in Ohio after more than two months without guests due to the coronavirus. Now, CrossFit gyms have been hit with yet another curveball.

“It’s hard to digest,” said Quinn Allen, Co-Owner of Upper Arlington Community Fitness. “I think we’re in shock because we kind of looked up to this organization for leadership in the early stages.”

Allen is referring to a tweet sent Saturday from CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman. Glassman was responding to a tweet from The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington. The research center tweeted a photo stating “racism is a public health issue.” In response to that tweet, Glassman wrote “It’s Floyd-19.”

Since the remarks were made, CrossFit has lost major sponsors like Reebok, lost support from major athletes, and lost support from the Rogue Headquarters in Columbus.

Gyms like Upper Arlington CrossFit have decided to part ways changing its name to Upper Arlington Community Fitness. Allen says that decision was an easy one to make.

“Community is without a doubt the largest aspect of a CrossFit gym no matter how you want to word it,” Allen said. “We’re nothing without our community. CrossFit itself is nothing without its community of gyms. As soon as the values changed that’s when we had to split ways. “It will change the name on the door but it won’t change what we do in here.”

Other gym owners like Patrick Woods from CrossFit Bexley have decided to also distance from the brand for now. But Woods says he still has hope something can be done to salvage a brand they have come to love and support for so many years.

“We’re hoping Crossfit headquarters can find new leadership and unite our communities, especially in the times right now,” Woods said.

OSU track coach Khadevis Robinson knows all too well what it’s like in the spotlight. He says he teaches his students to be careful with anything they choose to post online, especially in this day and age.

“When you put something on social media, we’re only getting part of the story,” Robinson said. “When something is on the internet, it’s always on the internet and we may not always get the context.”

Glassman has since followed up with an apology on Twitter.

.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.



My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020

“We need to take a stand against this,” Allen said. “We don’t stand by, represent or agree with what he said.”



Allen explains that CrossFit gyms are similar to franchises. They pay a fee at the beginning and also pay an annual renewal to use the tools and the name in their branding. Right now, a lot of the gyms are still technically affiliated with CrossFit but are removing all branding from their gyms immediately.