Local food pantry burglarized two days in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pantry storefront is torn apart and thousands of dollars worth of clothes, shoes and computers are gone. The founder of Project USA said someone broke into the pantry two nights in a row putting a strain on the non-profit’s efforts. Plywood is placed where a large window used to be. Organizers said a thief went inside and ransacked the place. The non-profit’s founder, Zerqa Abid, said she was shocked to come in Wednesday morning and see the damage.

“When I came in this morning, what I am finding is that the front door is now broke,” said Abid.

Volunteers were left picking up pieces of broken glass scattered all over the pantry. The value of all of the property stolen was worth about $10,000, according to Abid. The thieves even destroyed security cameras.

“They took our cash register police found in the ally,” said Abid. “It was smashed and not usable. Of course the cash is gone.”

The non-profit serves mostly the Muslim community and their doors are open for anyone in need. Many of those new clothes and shoes were supposed to be given out this Sunday.

“These are the last 10 days of Ramadan,” said Abid. “We are planning on a big event this Sunday. We’re planning to pass out a lot of brand new clothes and used things and items for free and the community at large.”