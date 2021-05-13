Local Film to Premier at the Tribeca Film Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– More than 60 films will hit movie screens in all five boroughs of New York City during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in June. A Columbus film “Poser” will be making its premiere at the renowned festival.

“We’re just Ohio kids,” said Brett Reiter, one of the founders of Loose Films in Columbus.

Soon, these self-proclaimed kids from Ohio will see their names scroll along with the big screen at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I think the process was very surreal, I mean you can plan for your career, and you can put together the team that Loose Films and I have put together for the past seven years, and you can never even have an achievement like Tribeca,” said Reiter.

“Poser” is one of six films chosen from more than 4,000 submissions to compete in the U.S. Narrative Competition program.

Their film’s selection into the festival marks a major career step for the Columbus-based film company, Loose Films, founded by four friends who graduated from Denison University in 2014.

“Since then, we’ve built a company on commercials, documentaries, non-profit videos, music videos,” said Reiter.

Working with Columbus musicians helped inspire the filmmakers to write the fictional film “Poser.”

“Poser tells the story of Lennon, who finds herself on the outside of a music and arts scene kind of based on Columbus, and so she starts a podcast to try and dig deeper and find her identity, find her place,” said Reiter.

The film’s debut at the festival is just the beginning for these local filmmakers.

“We definitely want to do a worldwide film festival run because one of our primary missions is just to share ‘Poser’ with as many people as possible and that’s not defined by a zipcode or geography,” said Reiter.

The film helps put several talented local directors, actors, musicians, and crew members in the national spotlight.

“I hope that this can maybe foster and inspire a class of films just like Poser because it really isn’t just about us, and I hope this opens up a flood gate of sorts for the city,” said Reiter.

For more information about the Tribeca Film Festival, or to watch the film from home, visit: https://tribecafilm.com/films/poser-2021