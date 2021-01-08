Local family publishes Coronavirus Children’s book

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–A local father and daughter in Westerville teamed up to help parents educate children about the coronavirus through a children’s book. John and Ellie Newman combined their creative talents to write, illustrate, and publish a children’s book entitled “Baby Polar Bear and the Mean Germ.”

“With the pandemic hitting, we thought, you know, what can we do? How can we help? And so, I thought, well, what about a children’s book,” said author John Newman.

John spent 35 years working as a teacher and administrator in the Columbus City School District. Following in her father’s footsteps, Ellie attends Otterbein University. At the outbreak of the pandemic, she spent a lot of time with her father while taking virtual classes from their Westerville home.

The book follows a baby polar bear’s journey to combat a mean germ, COVID-19.

“It basically goes through good health habits that we can all take to try to stay healthy and keep our friends and family healthy,” said illustrator Ellie Newman.

The Newmans are donating a portion of all book sales to Nationwide Children’s medical research. It is available to purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Polar-Bear-Mean-Germ/dp/1977229581/