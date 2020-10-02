Local, family-owned business pleads for help after taking financial hit due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COVID-19 has put thousands out of work and forced businesses to close.

Small, family owned businesses like Sterling Fundways has lost all business and they’re now pleading to the government for some assistance.

The company went from working nearly 100 events a season to none. The business primarily provides equipment to school carnivals, church festivals, company picnics and nine county fairs.

Now, they’re left with $5,000 in bills a month with no income.

“There were days when I wouldn’t even answer the phone because you knew what it was,” said Bill Sterling, owner of Sterling Fundways.



The business started nearly a century ago and after the unthinkable, this family may lose it all.

“This is more than simply a business to us. It is a way of life,” said Lori Sterling. “We took what our families had started and have grown it into more. To have it just stripped away now is heartbreaking. This business should be handed down to our children.”

Children including their daughter, Sarah.

“I felt like we were doing everything possible to be safe. It’s not any different if you go to Walmart or somewhere like that,” Sarah said. “We had plans in place.”



With the virus still very much a threat, the Sterling’s are wondering if they will even have a season next year.

“If I don’t get to go next year, we’re done and there is a lot of people done,’ Bill said.

The Sterlings are also upset major attractions and parks can open such as the Zoo, Kings Island and Cedar Point while they’re waiting on a green light.

“I want a season next year and I want to be addressed,” Sarah said. “I feel like we’re being ignored by everyone.”

“If they can’t go back to work, they’re pleading for some help so they can at least stay above water while they wait.

“Part of the CARES Act needs to go to businesses like this and they talk about restaurants all the time and I get that they took a big hit but restaurants got to still do to-go [orders] and have seating on patios, but the carnival industry is left with nothing,” Sterling said.

The Sterlings did apply and receive some funding but argue its only enough to cover their rent for a few more months. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan has helped them but, they did not qualify for PPP because the business took a loss last year.

There is currently relief funding for fairs in Ohio but not for small companies like this that provide the entertainment for these fairs.

NBC4 reached out to the state to see what relief is on the way, if any, to help these small businesses that are currently waiting for when they can get back to work.