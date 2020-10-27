Local community encourages a safe and creative Halloween celebration

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) – Covid-19 cases have surpassed 200,000 here in Ohio and we’re seeing a record 7-day streak across the U.S. But even with these staggering numbers communities across central Ohio are still holding trick or treating for kids this week.

The City of Hilliard is having Halloween for the kids on Thursday, rain or shine. Some parents simply argue that this pandemic cant rob their kids of anything else this year so the show must go on.

“We’re not going to give up on Halloween. We love Halloween,” explained Hilliard parent, Jason Elliot.

“If he can go trick or treating of course, I don’t want to keep that away from him,” said Hilliard parent, Haley Milligan.

David Ball, the Community Relations Manager with the City of Hilliard says even with increased cases of Covid-19, they aren’t making any changes but still encouraging families to get creative.

“I think fortunately given that’s it’s outside and the kids are wearing masks and you’re not in a great big group of people that it’s something we can offer,” noted Ball.

One mom said she will be dressed as an inflatable unicorn to give out candy safely. Another mom said she will have prepackaged the candy to hand out with gloves on. One parent tells us she’s going to skewer the candy in the front lawn, waiting for kids to come pick what they choose. But one family in Hilliard truly went above and beyond to make sure everyone will be safe this Halloween.

“We want to make sure the kids can be safe but they still see something fun and unique,” explained Elliot.

Talia Elliot is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday so she says every year they make sure Halloween is a little more special than the year before.

“I really like it we finished decorating it yesterday,” explained Elliot. “Our whole family helped, even the dog.”

The Elliots have two gutters, elevated by some wood planks and of course decorated with Halloween cheer. They found a way to safely deliver treats without any contact at all.

“We want to let them know you can come here and celebrate with us, safely,” explained Elliot.

Families are using their imaginations to make sure their kids have a little bit of joy during a less than joyful time in history.

Ball says they chose Thursday because there will be extra officers out to patrol and remind people the children will be out trick or treating. He also says they recommend carrying sanitizer and of course social distancing when possible, even outside.