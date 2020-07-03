Local coffee shops and restaurants go above and beyond to keep customers safe and informed during COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Business was brisk at Stauf’s Coffee in Grandview on Friday. The restaurant had been closed for several days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Stauf’s is not alone in this area.

Barcelona in German Village is closed until further notice after a confirmed case within the restaurant. According to a sign on the front door, the person was in the restaurant Sunday and tested positive on Monday. The restaurant announcement does not say whether the case involves an employee, a customer or someone else.

The Rossi Kitchen and Bar in the Short North announced on social media this week that it too was closing after an employee tested positive. The restaurant says the employee is in isolation and the facility has been sanitized.

Stauf’s alerted its customers to what was happening in social media posts. Management said other employees were getting tested and that they would be paid during quarantine if needed.

Customers gushed in their online comments about Stauff’s handling of the issue.

“They’ve always been, since the beginning of the COVID experience, they’ve been above and ahead of everyone else in the way they’ve handled the restaurant,” said Beverly Wolfe, a longtime customer.

Restaurants are not required to shut down or notify the public about such cases. In Ohio, restaurants are only required to contact the local health district.

“I appreciate the honesty,” said customer Jennifer Brammell. “I appreciate that [Stauf’s] is trying to keep everybody safe, they’re employees and the customers.”

These added complications for restaurant owners come as the most recent survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association shows a glimmer of optimism.

According to the survey, 32 percent of owners say they expect to break even this year, which is up from 19 percent last week.