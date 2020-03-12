Local churches take measures to keep members healthy and prevent spread of Coronavirus

Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — The Coronavirus outbreak has some churches taking far reaching measures to keep members healthy and prevent the spread, including cancelling some services. The Hilliard United Methodist Church is limiting all services to just two a week. “All of these things we are doing, are not out of fear, but of us being smart,” Associate Pastor Jon Osmundson continued,” We are going down to just the essentials.”

The church is also suspending all small group services from choir to Sunday school for the time being, “I believe that we are doing what God has called us to do, to be responsible and be couragous and lead in a way that is not being reactive, but proactive,” Osmundson said.



The church will still be helping people any way they can, including giving free out to-go meals instead of having family style meals on Wednesdays, “It’s just safer and more hygienic,” Volunteer Beth Latella said. “A lot of our church members are seniors and they are the most vulnerable,” Latella added.



The changes will stay in affect through the end of March. It’s a move some church goers like Pat Grafton, are applauding, “I thought it was a really great job, and really planning things the way they should be done,” Grafton said.