Local Cantina in Grove City closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Grove City, Ohio (WCMH) – Local Cantina is closed until Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Local Cantina in Grove City says an employee tested positive earlier this month and it remains closed until Sunday.

Cantina Management stated in a press release that notifying the public was their utmost concern.

“We are working closely with the health department for guidance on the next steps, but it is our duty to tell you what steps we are taking now. We will be closing the store immediately out of an abundance of caution and to sanitize. We will be reopening on Sunday.”

Moving forward the resturant says guest and employees will be required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is still isolating.

Read more on how to slow it’s spread.