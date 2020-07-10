Local Cantina in Grove City closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Grove City, Ohio (WCMH) – Local Cantina is closed until Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Cantina Management stated in a press release that notifying the public was their utmost concern.
“We are working closely with the health department for guidance on the next steps, but it is our duty to tell you what steps we are taking now. We will be closing the store immediately out of an abundance of caution and to sanitize. We will be reopening on Sunday.”
Moving forward the resturant says guest and employees will be required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is still isolating.
