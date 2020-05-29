Local business owner reacts to protest and riot damage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of downtown businesses in Columbus saw significant damage during the protests and riots on Thursday evening. One of those businesses affected includes Two Men and a Vacuum.

“I saw there was protests when I went to bed last night, but I didn’t know how bad it was going to get,” said Cody Warren, owner of Two Men and Vacuum located on 4th and State Street downtown.

He says he lives nearby and had a gut feeling when he woke up that his business was damaged.

“Through all the protests in the years I’ve been here, I haven’t seen this,” Warren said. “I have seen protests but no damage.”

He explained as he rummaged through his office space with glass shards everywhere, that he was surprised to find all of his electronics and computers intact.

“It wasn’t about stealing,” he said. ‘It was about breaking things and I just don’t understand why it has to get to that level.”

Warren says he understands why these protests happened to begin with, but adds having his business, along with dozens of others vandalized, is heartbreaking and unjustifiable.

“There has to be justice,” Warren said. “This can’t keep happening. I understand their motive but breaking random businesses windows, I can’t wrap my head around it.”

He walked through his torn-up office noting the impact of COVID-19 has already put his business in a financial strain and the timing of last night’s property damage could not have been worse.

“We’ve lost revenue through this and this will cost us more money,” he said.



Warren says he’s going to board up immediately and hopes this doesn’t happen again anytime soon.