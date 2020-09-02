Local bride-to-be surprises grandparents in Florida wearing wedding dress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven years ago, McKenzie Pavacich and Zac Neibert met at Virginia Tech and found nearly instant chemistry.

In 2018, the Marysville couple got engaged and this Saturday they are getting married. But COVID-19 made the wedding planning a little difficult.

“It’s been really, really hard. Almost none of my family will be able to make it because they all have to travel and even with the guests that we do have, it’s a little nerve wracking,” said Pavacich. “We have to do the temperature checks, the masks, and space out all of the seats and tables and all of that stuff.”

Among those not traveling are Pavacich’s two living grandparents who are both in their 80s and live in Florida.

“They were the two people on the guest list that made it the hardest to continue,” said Pavacich. “My grandparents weren’t going to get to see me in my wedding dress. It just seemed so unfair. I felt like they really deserved it.”

So, Pavacich found a way to make it happen. She booked a flight to Naples, hired a local photographer and decided to surprise them both by giving them the chance to see their granddaughter in her wedding dress.

“In the moment, it felt kind of anti-climactic and I was like, ‘Okay, whatever. She was very excited. She was very happy,” said Pavacich. “And then I saw the photos. And [the photographer] Valerie captured the moment she opened the door and her face is just so incredible. It’s just so great.”

McKenzie and Zach are getting married Saturday in Piqua, just north of Dayton.



“I mean it was just perfect. Now, I just feel like everything is complete,” said Pavacich. “I am ready to get married and nothing else feels like it is floating in the air. So, it was definitely a really good decision.”