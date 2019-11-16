Local author, speaker John Gregory to release new book at King Arts Complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Author and motivational speaker John H. Gregory will record a live podcast and release his new book Sunday night at the King Arts Complex.

Gregory, known as “The Solutions Man”, is a nationally recognized motivational speaker and author.

The event held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday is known as The Blind Truth Experience and attendees will go through a brief exercise where they will see what it is like to be blind.

The podcast recording will start around 5:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Gregory is the CEO of the National Center for Urban Solutions, founder of the Academy for Urban Scholars High School (Columbus and Youngstown locations) and the founder of the National African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative.

He has been invited to the White House to share his innovative solutions on subjects of urban issues. Forming partnerships with corporate and community organizations, he’s created opportunities for address urban issues increasing employment, health, and workforce opportunities for all people.

Gregory has received recognition from President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, resulting in an invitation to the White House.

He has received numerous honors including the Business First Health Hero Award, Governor’s Excellence Award for Public Service, Best Practice Model for the Department of Labor and Housing Urban Development, and Franklin County Substance Abuse Prevention Award.

Gregory resides in Columbus with his wife and five children and is available for public speaking engagements.

Proceeds from the book will benefit the African-American Male Wellness Walk.