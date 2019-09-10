Little girl comforts her brother through leukemia treatments in powerful photo

(WCMH) — A powerful photo shared by the parents of a 2-year-old battling cancer illustrates the effect the disease has on families.

A post shared on Facebook shows 3-year-old Aubrey at her brother, Beckett’s side as he stood sick over the toilet.

One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family. You always hear about the… Posted by Beckett Strong on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

“We had to put a lot of things on hold because we didn’t know what life was going to look like,” Beckett and Aubrey’s mother, Kaitlin Burge, told TODAY. “It turned our whole world upside down and Aubrey never once complained.”

The post, shared on Facebook last week now has more than 30,000 shares.

One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family. You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face? To some, this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together. My then 4 year-year-old watched her brother go from an ambulance to the ICU. She watched a dozen doctors throw a mask over his face, poke and prod him with needles, pump a dozen medications through his body, all while he laid there helplessly. She wasn’t sure what was happening. All she knew was that something was wrong with her brother, her best friend.

Beckett is set to finish chemotherapy in August 2021, TODAY reported.