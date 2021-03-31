Little Caesars wants naming rights to your TV room and is willing to pay — in Crazy Bread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Little Caesars pizza chain wants to buy the naming rights to your living room, fan cave, or basement — wherever you watch NHL hockey — and they’re willing to pay in Crazy Bread every week until the end of the season.

Fans who sign a naming rights contract, agree to rename their TV room to the Little Caesars® NHL® Hockey Room, then will receive “payment” of a coupon code in their inbox for Crazy Bread each week until the end of NHL season.

This is NOT an April Fool’s joke, according to a PR representative.

According to the company:

From the signing of this contract, your room will officially be renamed the “Little Caesars® NHL® Hockey Room.” At any point after the signing of this contract, you must refer to that room by its new legal name. For example, if you were arguing with your roommate about cleaning the living room, you’d contractually be obligated to say: “I cleaned the Little Caesars® NHL® Hockey Room last time. You always do this. It’s your turn to clean the Little Caesars® NHL® Hockey Room, okay? I’ve had it!”

The code can be used for free Crazy Bread with any pizza purchase. To find the contract, visit PizzaNightHockey.com.