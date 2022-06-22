COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The top ten homes for sale in Ohio range from $4.95 million to $8 million.

The homes sprawl across the state and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and 2,000-square-foot fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and conservatories. Here are the most expensive homes in Ohio, according to Zillow.com.

10. This home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell for $4,950,000.

This 14,500-square-foot home was built in 2011 and sits on 2.51 acres. This home features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, three private balconies, an elevator, exercise facility, steam room, theater, all white flooring, and marble finishing.

9. This home at 169 Bath Road in Medina for $4,950,000.

This 19,541-square-foot home was built in 1995 and sits on 11.5 acres. The Mediterranean estate features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an infinity pool, tennis court, an indoor basketball court, private balconies, stained glass windows, and imported Mexican iron.

8. This home at 8455 Dunsinane Drive in Dublin for $5,000,000.

This 21,572-square-foot home was built in 1982 and sits on 2.57 acres. The home features four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor Olympic-sized pool, theater, full bar, and several outdoor decks.

7. This home at 7305 County Road 2 in Zanesfield for $5,595,000.

This 11,827-square-foot home was built in 1997 and sits on 375.55 acres. The home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spa, an outdoor living space with a kitchenette and three grilling stations, a screened porch, and two ponds.

6. This home at 30708 Lake Road in Bay Village for $5,900,000.

This 12,955-square-foot home was built in 2011 and sits on 1.54 acres. The colonial-style home is nestled on the Lake Erie shoreline and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wine room, pool and cabana, and a boat house.

5. This home at 1759 North Main Street in Urbana for $5,900,000.

This 4,781-square-foot home was built in 1966 and sits on 140 acres. The brick French-style home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, a clubhouse, and a barn.

4. This home at 11518 Harbor View Drive in Cleveland for $6,500,000.

This 15,000-square-foot home was built in 1962 and sits on 1.87 acres. The colonial-style home is a waterfront estate that features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an indoor pool, two full kitchens, imported marble floors, Chihuly chandeliers, a movie theater, wine cellar, spa, and a five-level sea wall.

3. This home at 5775 Drake Road in Cincinnati for $6,900,000.

This 15,041-square-foot home was built in 2004 and sits on 3.21 acres. The Italianate-style home features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a six-car garage, theater, conservatory, elevator, and a pool.

2. This home at 2779 Som Center Road in Hunting Valley for $6,950,000.

This 17,241-square-foot home was built in 2006 and sits on 5.79 acres. This colonial, Tudor-style home is four stories and includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 2,800-square-foot fitness center, pool, tennis court, volleyball court, a cigar and tasting room, gaming area, and a 12-seat theater. The property was recently featured in Point2’s list of most expensive homes for sale in the U.S.

1. This home at 4500 Dublin Road in Worthington for $8,000,000.

This 32,675-square-foot home was built in 1990 and sits on 6.82 acres. The Tuscan-style estate is reminiscent of a resort, with six levels housing 16 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms, an eight-car garage, and an in-ground pool. Dramatic arches, crystal chandeliers, exposed beams, and intricate murals decorate this home.