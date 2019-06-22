Linden residents come together to combat negative perception

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents in Linden came together as one community Saturday as New Salem Baptist Church put together a community festival to help folks get to know each other.

“I like the community activities,” said Kelly Yeboah’adcimah. “I like the fact that everyone is together. And it’s a positive thing that’s happening in the community.”

Organizers from New Salem, St. Steven’s Community House, and the Linden Eagles alumni associaton invited folks from all walks of life to attend.

“If you look around, it’s probably one of the few events you have north and south, east and west, white, black, young and old.,” said Troy Adam of New Salem Baptist Church.

Yeboah’adcimah brought her two daughters to the event because she believes these kinds of get togethers are important to have.

“I think it lets people know you’re there for them and people need to know that,” she said. “Sometimes, we are lacking in that neighborly personality and that neighborly way of being.”

Linden’s reputation is often known as negative and crime filled, but Adam said that’s not the case. People in Linden are working and just want to live and socialize, and Saturday’s event is an example of that.

“It’s our hope that the outside world can continue to view Linden through that lens,” he said.