New Linden Community Center opens to public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s the first day the new Linden Community Center has officially opened its doors to the public.

Many community members were full of emotions seeing the center in-person for the first time. Some told NBC 4, it was much needed for some time.

“This was a center that was built for residents by residents,” said Kerry Francis, Senior Manager of Communications for Columbus Parks and Recs.

One 11-year-old said it makes him happy to have a center at walking distance from his house. He says he’s gone to other centers and the locations were just too far to go regularly.

“Now it’s just a little walk down the street,” said J Mikel Harris.

He says though he’s excited about playing basketball, he is also excited to try some of the new things the facility offers.

“There’s like recording to make music. You can make beats, you can have audio, play instruments. It’s pretty fun–it’s like a whole recording studio,” said J Mikel.

Due to COVID-19, the center will start with a limited number of members, for now, to keep social distancing an order.

“We start with light programming because we want to make sure we are following all of our COVID guidelines and protocols,” said Mario Dovell, Center Manager.

For those who want to take advantage of their gym or other things they offer, they can also do it online.

“They can go to sign up genius and sign their slot. They can also register online for their fitness pass. For example, 40 dollars for our seniors; plus, and 60 dollars for the whole year–you can’t beat that around the whole city,” said Mario Dovell.

For more information on all the programs and to sign up directly visit columbusrecparks.com.