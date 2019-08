COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A SWAT situation in the area has caused Lincoln Park Elementary School to go on a lockdown.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, SWAT members were called to the 1700 block of S. 20th Street on the report of a man with a gun.

Dispatchers say the man discharged the gun then barricaded himself in the residence.

As a precaution, Lincoln Park Elementary school was placed on lockdown, according to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools.