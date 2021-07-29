Lightning strike in Dublin may have set house on fire

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A lightning strike may have been the cause of a house fire in Dublin this afternoon.

Washington Township Fire Department received an alarm call to Roscommon Road at about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the fire department.

On scene, they saw smoke coming from the chimney and had fire in the walls. Everyone in the house got out safely, no injuries.

Crews contained the fire within 30 minutes. Pending investigation, a lightning strike may have caused the fire says the department.

