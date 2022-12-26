A weak Alberta Clipper crossing Ohio will bring occaisonal snow, with minor accumulations. Temperatures edged back up into the chilly low 20s this afternoon, which is almost 20 degrees below normal.

Clouds will linger through the overnight hours, along with som very light snow possible creating a few slick spots, with readings dipping into the upper teens. Some sunshine will finally break through on Tuesday, with gradual moderation in the frigid pattern of recent days.

Wednesday will be brighter and more seasonable, in the upper 30s. Clouds will return beginning on Thursday as a series of Pacific storms moving through the western states will begin to pull moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. A mild southerly flow will boost readings into the 50s later in the week, with periods of rain over New Year’s weekend.

FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy, cold, few flurries. High 21

Tonight: Light snow (dusting). Low 16

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 38 (24)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 48 (33)

Friday: Cloudy, showers late. High 54 (43)

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain. High 55 (47)

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, early showers. High 53 (46)