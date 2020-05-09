Light Ohio Blue to honor law enforcement takes on new meaning this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Police Week kicked off Friday, and in Ohio that means the fifth annual Light Ohio Blue caravan. Ohioans are encouraged for the next week to use blue lights outside their homes and businesses to show support for police officers, their families, and to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty.

In a year where COVID-19 has changed so much, Ohio Police Officers felt it was important to make sure one thing stayed the same: remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Police agencies from all over the state came together in Columbus to hold a brief ceremony before starting the caravan.

“This is very important because we weren’t able to honor the fallen officers with the state memorial and the memorial in Washington DC,” said Westerville Police Lieutenant Greg Franey. “So, this is kind of our one chance to still give them the honor, recognize them, and still respect social distancing.”

Lieutenant Franey and his fellow Westerville police officers know the pain of losing friends on the job. Just two years ago, officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli were fatally shot in February 2018 while responding to a 911 call. Now, their names will go everywhere the Westerville police cruisers go.

“We were purposefully waiting to release the car tonight to honor Eric and Tony,” said Franey. “This is the first time we have a memorial sticker on our car with the redesign. We all think of them every day so it’s nice to have something on our car to remember them, especially with the officers that we hired recently that didn’t work with them. They’re very aware of what happened but they didn’t have that personal connection. Just make sure they are always remembered in our daily lives.”

Fallen officers weren’t the only heroes honored by the Light Ohio Blue caravan.

The officers drove to hospitals all over Columbus to show their support and admiration for the healthcare workers battling COVID-19. As the cars rolled by several hospitals, the officers flashed their lights and let their sirens roar to show their appreciation. It’s the first time this has been done on the caravan.

“We’re going to the hospitals around here because we’re in awe of everything that they do, even before this but especially during this pandemic,” said Bill Swank, founder of Light Ohio Blue. “They’ve really stepped up and are doing great things and we want to show them that we appreciate it as a profession.”

“I’m super excited to show the medical staff that we support them because they support us every day,” said Lt. Franey. “We are in and out of their facilities all the time so we kind of want to give them a wave and a thank you and show them support.”

Lt. Franey said it is nice to feel support this week every time he sees a blue light on a home or building around Ohio.

“It makes me feel good,” he said. “It makes me realize that there are people here who support us and applaud our efforts in preventing bad things for happening in the community.”