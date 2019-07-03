LifeCare in need of fans to help less fortunate beat the heat

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — LifeCare Alliance said it is in dire need of fans, and the organization is asking for your help to keep your neighbors cool.

The group, which delivers fans to the less fortunate and infirm during the summer, has run through its surplus of fans, and are continuing to get calls from those in need.

If you are able to donate a fan, take it to your local fire department so LifeCare Alliance volunteers can collect and distribute them.

This is part of the alliance’s annual Beat The Heat campaign it runs in conjunction with local fire departments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools