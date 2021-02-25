Licking Heights teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Licking Heights High School teenager has been named the Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio.

Brandon Everett, 16, received the prestigious honor, now in its 74th year. He joined the organization two years ago on a recommendation from his foster mom. Brandon says he wants to “inspire other kids and teach them that they can be successful and get through anything they put their mind to.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio described Brandon as “a well-rounded, service-oriented individual who goes after his dreams and aspirations with vigor. A friend to everyone, staff says he is a champion of celebrating differences and leading by example.”

Brandon is now eligible to contend for the Ohio Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. If Brandon is named the Ohio Youth of the Year, he will continue on to regional and national events.

After graduation, Brandon says he hopes to attend The Ohio State University and pursue a career as an art teacher.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.