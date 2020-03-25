Licking County confirms five COVID-19 cases

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

LINKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Health officials say there are five confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county.

Licking County Health Department says the cases include a 30-year-old female, a 51-year-old female and a 19-year-old female. Also, two early reportings of a 27-year-old female, and a 58-year-old female.

According to the Licking County Health Department, they’re continuing to conduct ‘contact tracing’ to identify individuals who may have had a prolong close contact with these confirmed cases.

Health officials ordered a 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure and asking those contacts to monitor their temperature and report any symptoms to the health department.

