Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 3,312 confirmed cases and 91 deaths Hocking Hill State Park closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Licking County confirms first death due to COVID-19

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department is reporting the first death of a Licking County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was an 81-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
 
As of Friday afternoon, LCHD confirms 43 total COVID-19 cases in Licking County including one death. Those infected include 20 men and 23 women ranging in age from 15 to 82 with a cumulative number of eight hospitalizations. Updated COVID-19 numbers in Licking County can be found daily at 2 p.m. on the health department’s website as well as on NBC4i.com.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient who died,” said Licking County Health Commissioner Joe Ebel. “Our thoughts go out to the Licking County community, as well as families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

